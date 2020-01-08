Menu

Snow

New round of snow, rain set to hit parts of B.C. South Coast Thursday

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted January 8, 2020 4:11 pm
A bitter cold snap gripping much of British Columbia's south coast, central and northeast regions is being compounded by strong winds in some southern areas and snow in the central Interior. A woman walks through a snow covered plaza in downtown Vancouver, Friday, Feb. 23, 2018.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Parts of B.C.’s South Coast are set to receive another round of snow Thursday night, with forecasters predicting even more is around the corner.

Environment Canada says at least five centimetres could fall on the Fraser Valley and higher elevations of Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island.

The special weather statement is also in place for the Sunshine Coast and eastern Vancouver Island communities, including Nanaimo and Campbell River.

READ MORE: Unyielding winter storm prompts more warnings, dumps more rain, snow on southern B.C.

The weather agency says the snow has the potential to last into the Friday morning commute as temperatures hover around the freezing mark.

Lower elevations will see rain during the same period, Environment Canada says, while the snow in other areas is expected to switch to rain later Friday morning.

Global BC

“There is considerable uncertainty for the weekend, but overall, a threat of more snow showers at higher levels and in the Fraser Valley will hold,” Environment Canada said in its special weather statement.

Story continues below advertisement

By late Sunday and into next week, the agency says, arctic air could bring temperatures in Metro Vancouver as low as -10 degrees Celsius by Tuesday morning.

READ MORE: Major snow storm wallops B.C. southern interior, highway mountain passes

The arctic air could also bring more snow along with wind chill across the coast.

The latest blast of winter weather comes after days of unyielding storm conditions throughout the province, which have knocked out power and created dangerous driving conditions.

You can follow the latest weather warnings from Environment Canada here.

Best travel destinations for winter season lovers
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
SnowWeatherMetro VancouverVancouver IslandSnowfallFraser ValleySunshine Coastsouth coastMetro Vancouver snowBC South CoastMetro Vancouver snowfall
