Environment Canada warns of ‘significant winter storm’ expected to hit GTA Saturday

Environment Canada is warning of a possible “significant winter storm” that is expected to hit Toronto and most of Southern Ontario on Saturday.

The weather agency said a low pressure system could bring rain, freezing rain and snow although it’s not yet determined what areas will be most heavily impacted.

1:45 Winter weather forecast 2019: What Toronto and Ontarians can expect this season Winter weather forecast 2019: What Toronto and Ontarians can expect this season

“Significant rainfall amounts are expected for areas north of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario,” said Environment Canada in a release on Wednesday. “Freezing rain is expected to affect most areas from east of Lake Huron to eastern Ontario. Significant ice accretion or build up is possible.”

Global News Meteorologist Ross Hull said it’s too hard to narrow down any details until the storm forms. He anticipates clearer specifics within the next 24-hours as weather moves through the states towards Canada.

“We are keeping a close eye on the amount of moisture that computer models are suggesting as this Texas Low moves in on Saturday,” said Hull. “If it falls as rain in Toronto there will be the potential for flooding, but if temperatures stay below freezing at the surface than freezing rain, ice pellets, or snow will be in play.”

Hull suggests that if this storm does hit that people should prepare for delays and poor driving conditions.