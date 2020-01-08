‘Ugly Betty’ creator Silvio Horta found dead in apparent suicide

Send this page to someone via email

Silvio Horta, the creator of TV show Ugly Betty, was found dead in a Miami motel room on Tuesday in an apparent suicide. He was 45.

A representative for Horta, 45, confirmed his death to People but could not provide further details regarding his cause of death.

Sources told Variety that Horta died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Horta’s Ugly Betty, which starred America Ferrera, ran for four seasons on ABC from 2006 to 2010. It was adapted from the Colombian telenovela Yo soy Betty, la fea.

Ferrera posted a tribute to Horta on Instagram.

“I’m stunned and heartbroken to hear the devastating news of Ugly Betty creator, Silvio Horta’s death,” Ferrera wrote.

“His talent and creativity brought me and so many others such joy & light. I’m thinking of his family and loved ones who must be in so much pain right now- and of the whole Ugly Betty family who feel this loss so deeply.”

Christopher Gorham, who played Henry Grubstick on Ugly Betty, said Horta “gave me two of the greatest opportunities in my career with Jake 2.0 and Ugly Betty.”

“I will be forever grateful for his creativity, his enormous heart, and his friendship. His family was his world and my heart goes out to them tonight,” he wrote.

“Let’s all take care of each other.”

Mark Indelicato, who played Justin Suarez on Ugly Betty, reposted Ferrera’s Instagram post to his Instagram Story.

“Truly devastating news,” he wrote. “Silvio gave me my start at 11 years old and trusted me with a character that was so close to his heart. He will be greatly missed by all.”

Mark Indelicato/Instagram

Vanessa Williams, who played Wilhelmina Slater, wrote: “Still in shock after hearing the tragic news of our #uglybetty creator #silviohorta. His creativity and passion will be missed by so many of us that worked with him.

“May he rest in peace.”

