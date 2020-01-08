English Montreal School Board to begin hearings on proposed mergers, closures for east-end schools

Send this page to someone via email

The English Montreal School Board (EMSB) is holding consultations for two days over proposals for major school changes for the next academic year.

Marlene Jennings, who was placed as head of the trusteeship of the embattled school board by the Quebec government, will preside over the hearings, which begin Wednesday evening.

After it was forced to transfer two of its schools to a French-language board last year, the EMSB is now considering merging and closing several schools in Montreal’s east end.

The school board’s long-range planning committee is specifically looking at four different proposals for next fall.

The committee suggests merging General Vanier Elementary School with another school in Saint-Léonard. After transferring its building to the Pointe-de-l’Île School Board, General Vanier is currently sharing space with Pierre de Coubertin Elementary School.

It also proposes permanently merging John Paul I Junior High School with Laurier Macdonald High School. The latter’s building was also handed over to Pointe-de-l’Île last summer.

The school board is also considering merging St. Dorothy Elementary School in Saint-Michel and Our Lady of Pompei Elementary School in Ahuntsic — two of its schools with low enrolment — into one of the two facilities.

While the EMSB is also looking at moving Lester B. Pearson High School in Montreal North to a new building in the future, it does not have a proposal for a specific location.

The consultations will hear from several parties, including the affected schools’ governing boards, unions and the school board’s parents’ committee.

The EMSB’s hearings begin at 6 p.m. both Wednesday and Thursday at its headquarters on Fielding Avenue.

After the process is over, Jennings is expected to present her decisions at a special meeting on Jan. 20.

2:58 Quebec government places EMSB under trusteeship Quebec government places EMSB under trusteeship