Manitoba weather

Snowfall warning issued for parts of southern Manitoba

By Corey Callaghan Global News
Posted January 8, 2020 8:36 am
Updated January 8, 2020 8:41 am
Manitoba highway crews load up with salt before heading out.
Manitoba highway crews load up with salt before heading out. Corey Callaghan / Global News

A dumping of snow is expected for much of southern Manitoba on Wednesday and into Thursday.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for areas spanning from Virden across the Trans-Canada Highway to the Ontario border.

Ten to 15 cm of snow are expected to fall in western parts of the province late Wednesday morning, according to the federal weather agency. Winnipeggers can expect the snow to start falling later Wednesday.

“As [the system’s snow] falls in Manitoba, we expect the snow to fall in western Manitoba, probably this morning, slowly getting into that area, and then into the Winnipeg area and area’s east of here later this afternoon,” said meteorologist Mike Russo from Environment and Climate Change Canada.

READ MORE: North Dakota’s ‘wettest’ winter in 100 years has Red River Valley flood watchers on edge

The following areas are under the warning:

  • Bissett – Victoria Beach – Nopiming Provincial Park – Pine Falls
  • Brandon – Neepawa – Carberry – Treherne
  • City of Winnipeg
  • Dugald – Beausejour – Grand Beach
  • Minnedosa – Riding Mountain National Park
  • Portage la Prairie – Headingley – Brunkild – Carman
  • Selkirk – Gimli – Stonewall – Woodlands
  • Ste. Rose – McCreary – Alonsa – Gladstone
  • Virden – Souris
  • Whiteshell – Lac du Bonnet – Pinawa
Communities along the Trans-Canada Highway are expected to be the hardest hit. Blowing snow will also reduce visibility.

Areas along the U.S. border from Melita to Piney are not part of the warning but can still expect to see just under 10 centimetres of snow.

The wind is also expected to pick up, blowing with gusts up to 60 km/h, said Russo, so “there will be lots of blowing snow as well.”

However, the snow may be less than expected, he added.

“There’s a lot of discrepancies amongst the models right now,” said Russo.

“The European model… actually has the amount much less, and actually has the area shifted off to the southeast. So there is a possibility that we could escape the brunt of it.”

The system is expected to taper off late Wednesday in the west and early Thursday morning in the east.

Manitoba premier to declare state of emergency following snow storm
