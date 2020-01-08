Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Consumer Matters

Advertisement
Consumer

Credit repair services rank number one on Better Business Bureau’s 2019 top 10 complaints

By Anne Drewa Global News
Posted January 8, 2020 12:18 am
Updated January 8, 2020 12:19 am
BBB top consumer complaints of 2019
WATCH: BBB top consumer complaints of 2019

Credit repair services are number one in British Columbians’ bad books, according to a new ranking from the Better Business Bureau (BBB).

The agency compiled it’s top 10 list of complaints for 2019, and found the credits services accounted for nearly 600 of the 4,100 complaints the BBB received last year.

“Consumers tend to have the most issues and the greatest concern about things that directly affect their finances, whether it is them borrowing money or managing debt,” said Karla Laird BBB Mainland B.C. spokesperson.

The BBB says complaints around credit repair services include failure to deliver on services and guaranteed results that were advertised. It also ranks the industry as high-risk.

READ MORE: Google, Alexa And Siri could connect you to fraudsters: Better Business Bureau

Parking facilities placed a close second with nearly five hundred complaints, while the airline industry jumped to third place with almost two hundred complaints, after failing to make the top 10 in 2018 or 2017.

Story continues below advertisement

“It has not been a very good year for aviation at least in 2019,” said Laird.

“Airlines shutting down, consumers having difficulty travelling, cancellations at the last minute and so those were the many kinds of complaints that popped up on our radar.”

READ MORE: WestJet apologizes, refunds flight for B.C. man it kept off plane due to medical equipment

BBB Top 10 Complaints for 2019

  1. Credit Repair Services – 589
  2. Parking Facilities – 481
  3. Airlines – 197
  4. Electronic Equipment Dealers – 180
  5. Loans – 172
  6. Online Retailer – 168
  7. Swimwear – 166
  8. Collections Agencies – 153
  9. New Car Dealers – 147
  10. Moving Companies – 138

READ MORE: Vancouver-area contractor nearly swindled by scammer who claimed to own an unsold home

BBB Top 10 Inquiries for 2019

  1. Loans – 60,504
  2. Plumbers – 57,284
  3. Roofing Contractors – 53,038
  4. General Contractor – 50,654
  5. Home Improvement – 46,615
  6. Moving Companies – 42,514
  7. Home Builders – 31,438
  8. Heating Contractors – 31,190
  9. Collections Agencies – 31,030
  10. Painting Contractors – 29,514
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Consumer MattersBetter Business BureauBBBComplaintsBusiness complaintsbbb 2019 complaintsbusiness complaints 2019
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.