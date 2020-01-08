Credit repair services rank number one on Better Business Bureau’s 2019 top 10 complaints

Credit repair services are number one in British Columbians’ bad books, according to a new ranking from the Better Business Bureau (BBB).
The agency compiled it’s top 10 list of complaints for 2019, and found the credits services accounted for nearly 600 of the 4,100 complaints the BBB received last year.
“Consumers tend to have the most issues and the greatest concern about things that directly affect their finances, whether it is them borrowing money or managing debt,” said Karla Laird BBB Mainland B.C. spokesperson.
The BBB says complaints around credit repair services include failure to deliver on services and guaranteed results that were advertised. It also ranks the industry as high-risk.
Parking facilities placed a close second with nearly five hundred complaints, while the airline industry jumped to third place with almost two hundred complaints, after failing to make the top 10 in 2018 or 2017.
“It has not been a very good year for aviation at least in 2019,” said Laird.
“Airlines shutting down, consumers having difficulty travelling, cancellations at the last minute and so those were the many kinds of complaints that popped up on our radar.”
BBB Top 10 Complaints for 2019
- Credit Repair Services – 589
- Parking Facilities – 481
- Airlines – 197
- Electronic Equipment Dealers – 180
- Loans – 172
- Online Retailer – 168
- Swimwear – 166
- Collections Agencies – 153
- New Car Dealers – 147
- Moving Companies – 138
BBB Top 10 Inquiries for 2019
- Loans – 60,504
- Plumbers – 57,284
- Roofing Contractors – 53,038
- General Contractor – 50,654
- Home Improvement – 46,615
- Moving Companies – 42,514
- Home Builders – 31,438
- Heating Contractors – 31,190
- Collections Agencies – 31,030
- Painting Contractors – 29,514
