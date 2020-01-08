Credit repair services rank number one on Better Business Bureau’s 2019 top 10 complaints

Send this page to someone via email

Credit repair services are number one in British Columbians’ bad books, according to a new ranking from the Better Business Bureau (BBB).

The agency compiled it’s top 10 list of complaints for 2019, and found the credits services accounted for nearly 600 of the 4,100 complaints the BBB received last year.

“Consumers tend to have the most issues and the greatest concern about things that directly affect their finances, whether it is them borrowing money or managing debt,” said Karla Laird BBB Mainland B.C. spokesperson.

The BBB says complaints around credit repair services include failure to deliver on services and guaranteed results that were advertised. It also ranks the industry as high-risk.

Parking facilities placed a close second with nearly five hundred complaints, while the airline industry jumped to third place with almost two hundred complaints, after failing to make the top 10 in 2018 or 2017.

“It has not been a very good year for aviation at least in 2019,” said Laird.

“Airlines shutting down, consumers having difficulty travelling, cancellations at the last minute and so those were the many kinds of complaints that popped up on our radar.”

BBB Top 10 Complaints for 2019

Credit Repair Services – 589 Parking Facilities – 481 Airlines – 197 Electronic Equipment Dealers – 180 Loans – 172 Online Retailer – 168 Swimwear – 166 Collections Agencies – 153 New Car Dealers – 147 Moving Companies – 138

BBB Top 10 Inquiries for 2019

Loans – 60,504 Plumbers – 57,284 Roofing Contractors – 53,038 General Contractor – 50,654 Home Improvement – 46,615 Moving Companies – 42,514 Home Builders – 31,438 Heating Contractors – 31,190 Collections Agencies – 31,030 Painting Contractors – 29,514