Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Kingston, Ont. man arrested following alleged indecent north end incident: police

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted January 7, 2020 4:57 pm
A Kingston man is facing charges after he allegedly exposed himself after harassing several people in the city's north end.
A Kingston man is facing charges after he allegedly exposed himself after harassing several people in the city's north end. Global Kingston

A Kingston man was arrested after he allegedly harassed a mother and her children, and committed an indecent act in the city’s north end.

On Monday, just before 9 a.m., Kingston police say a man approached a mother walking her two children on Conacher Drive and then grabbed and hugged one of the children.

READ MORE: 3 men face 45 drug, weapons charges in Kingston cocaine investigation

When the mother demanded the man let the child go, he reportedly did so and walked away.

When the mother returned from dropping the two children off at their bus stop, she said the man was still “lurking” in the area.

He allegedly tried to approach her again, but she managed to enter her apartment building. Nevertheless, police say the man tried to follow her inside, despite the door to the apartment complex being locked.

Story continues below advertisement

Another woman stopped her vehicle nearby, and police say the man allegedly tried to get into the car through the passenger side. When he saw the door was locked, the man allegedly began striking the car window with his head, eventually causing the window to break.

Safety on downtown streets top of mind following last week’s fatal stabbing
Safety on downtown streets top of mind following last week’s fatal stabbing

Police say the man then went back to the apartment complex and tried to enter it again, before he allegedly pulled his pants down and committed an indecent act in front of several witnesses.

“He then walked a short distance away from the building, turned around, and then ran head first into the locked front door,” a Kingston police media release read.

When police arrived, they arrested the man and determined he was under the influence of a controlled substance.

The 34-year-old was charged with committing an indecent act in public, mischief under $5,000 and breach of recognizance.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
KingstonKingston Policekingston crimeIndecent ExposureCrime Kingstonkingston drugsDrugs Kingstonkingston north endkingston police drugsdrugs crime kingstonnorth end incident
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.