Kingston, Ont. man arrested following alleged indecent north end incident: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Kingston man was arrested after he allegedly harassed a mother and her children, and committed an indecent act in the city’s north end.

On Monday, just before 9 a.m., Kingston police say a man approached a mother walking her two children on Conacher Drive and then grabbed and hugged one of the children.

When the mother demanded the man let the child go, he reportedly did so and walked away.

When the mother returned from dropping the two children off at their bus stop, she said the man was still “lurking” in the area.

He allegedly tried to approach her again, but she managed to enter her apartment building. Nevertheless, police say the man tried to follow her inside, despite the door to the apartment complex being locked.

Story continues below advertisement

Another woman stopped her vehicle nearby, and police say the man allegedly tried to get into the car through the passenger side. When he saw the door was locked, the man allegedly began striking the car window with his head, eventually causing the window to break.

1:58 Safety on downtown streets top of mind following last week’s fatal stabbing Safety on downtown streets top of mind following last week’s fatal stabbing

Police say the man then went back to the apartment complex and tried to enter it again, before he allegedly pulled his pants down and committed an indecent act in front of several witnesses.

“He then walked a short distance away from the building, turned around, and then ran head first into the locked front door,” a Kingston police media release read.

When police arrived, they arrested the man and determined he was under the influence of a controlled substance.

The 34-year-old was charged with committing an indecent act in public, mischief under $5,000 and breach of recognizance.