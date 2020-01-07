Snow squall watch issued for Guelph, Waterloo Region

Send this page to someone via email

A snow squall watch has been issued for Waterloo Region, Guelph and Wellington County by Environment Canada.

It warns that snow squalls are expected to hit the area on Tuesday evening and may continue into some areas Wednesday afternoon.

The agency says that visibility will be reduced due to heavy snowfall as well as blowing snow.

Environment Canada says that the snow will accumulate quickly with some areas seeing as much as 15 centimetres.

It warns that the storm is being caused by a cold front crossing over Lake Huron.

Drivers are urged to take caution due to visibility issues as weather conditions could change rapidly from clear to heavy snow if a snow squall hits.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become problematic to traverse around as well.