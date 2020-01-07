Menu

Snow squall watch

Snow squall watch issued for Guelph, Waterloo Region

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 7, 2020 4:27 pm
The clock from Market Square Shopping Centre can be seen as the snow falls on King St. in Kitchener.
The clock from Market Square Shopping Centre can be seen as the snow falls on King St. in Kitchener. Kevin Nielsen / Global News File

A snow squall watch has been issued for Waterloo Region, Guelph and Wellington County by Environment Canada.

It warns that snow squalls are expected to hit the area on Tuesday evening and may continue into some areas Wednesday afternoon.

READ MORE: Teenager dies following December crash near Arthur, Ont.

The agency says that visibility will be reduced due to heavy snowfall as well as blowing snow.

Environment Canada says that the snow will accumulate quickly with some areas seeing as much as 15 centimetres.

It warns that the storm is being caused by a cold front crossing over Lake Huron.

READ MORE: Next OSSTF strike will not affect schools in Waterloo Region, Guelph, board says

Drivers are urged to take caution due to visibility issues as weather conditions could change rapidly from clear to heavy snow if a snow squall hits.

Story continues below advertisement

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become problematic to traverse around as well.

