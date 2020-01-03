Next OSSTF strike will not affect schools in Waterloo Region, Guelph, board says

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF) has announced plans for another one-day strike on Jan. 8, but schools in Waterloo Region and Guelph will not be affected this time.
The group walked off the job three times in December with two affecting schools in the area.
On Dec. 18 and Dec. 4, both public and high schools were closed due to strikes by the OSSTF, which represents public high school workers in the region as well as education workers at public elementary schools.
“Our school day for all our elementary and secondary students will go on as normal on Wednesday, January 8,’ the Waterloo Region District School Board announced in a statement.
The fourth round of proposed strikes was announced Wednesday, affecting the following schools:
• Algoma District School Board
• Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board
• Greater Essex County District School Board
• Avon Maitland District School Board
• District School Board of Niagara
• Limestone District School Board
• Renfrew County District School Board
