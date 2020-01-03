Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Education

Next OSSTF strike will not affect schools in Waterloo Region, Guelph, board says

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 3, 2020 4:27 pm
Some of Ontario's public high school teachers hold their third, one-day strike outside Education Minister Stephen Lecce's office in King City.
Some of Ontario's public high school teachers hold their third, one-day strike outside Education Minister Stephen Lecce's office in King City. Kamil Karamali / Global News

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF) has announced plans for another one-day strike on Jan. 8, but schools in Waterloo Region and Guelph will not be affected this time.

The group walked off the job three times in December with two affecting schools in the area.

READ MORE: Ontario public high school teachers to hold 4th day of job action

On Dec. 18 and Dec. 4, both public and high schools were closed due to strikes by the OSSTF, which represents public high school workers in the region as well as education workers at public elementary schools.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our school day for all our elementary and secondary students will go on as normal on Wednesday, January 8,’ the Waterloo Region District School Board announced in a statement.

READ MORE: OSSTF strike could close Waterloo region public elementary, high schools next Wednesday

The fourth round of proposed strikes was announced Wednesday, affecting the following schools:

• Algoma District School Board
• Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board
• Greater Essex County District School Board
• Avon Maitland District School Board
• District School Board of Niagara
• Limestone District School Board
• Renfrew County District School Board

OSSTF support staff describe impact of education cuts
OSSTF support staff describe impact of education cuts
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
GuelphosstfWaterloo RegionOntario Secondary School Teachers' FederationUpper Grand District School BoardWRDSBUGDSBOntario Secondary School Teachers' Federation strike guelphOntario Secondary School Teachers' Federation strike waterlooOSSTF strikes
Longform newsletter Longform newsletter

The Endnote

The best content straight to your inbox every Sunday

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.