Brockville judge shuts down 3rd appeal in sexsomnia case

A Brockville judge has denied the third appeal made by the man twice convicted of sexually assaulting an Ottawa woman almost a decade ago.

In January 2019, Ryan Hartman appealed his second sexual assault conviction, claiming that he was not granted his charter right to a speedy trial, something that is often referred to as a Jordan application.

On Tuesday, Justice Kenneth Pedlar ruled that whatever delays there were in Hartman’s case — when he argued he sexually assaulted Bekah D’Aoust at a house party in 2011 due to a rare condition called sexsomnia — were warranted.

Hartman was first convicted of sexually assaulting D’Aoust, who recently had the publication ban on her name lifted, in 2012.

He appealed that decision and failed, but then appealed it once more, admitting to sexually assaulting D’Aoust but only because he suffered from a condition that made him have sex while he was sleeping.

