‘Sexsomnia’ offender arrested by North Grenville OPP, police quiet on charges

Global News has learned that a Spencerville man currently appealing a constitutional appeal of a sexual assault conviction was back in custody on Wednesday.

Ryan Hartman, 38, was arrested by North Grenville OPP this week and was in bail court in Brockville Wednesday afternoon.

Court officials say he will remain in custody until his next court appearance, which will happen next Wednesday.

Neither provincial police nor the court would confirm what new charges have been laid against Hartman or say what they stem from.

Neither would Hartman’s lawyer.

“I don’t know for sure. It would be improper for me to confirm something that may not be true,” said Hartman’s lawyer Chris Sewrattan.

Hartman is currently appealing the denial of his constitutional appeal to a speedy trial.

He was originally convicted of sexual assault of Bekah D’Aoust in 2012. Since that conviction, Hartman has appealed the decision three times, once claiming he did commit the sexual assault, but was suffering from sexsomnia during the assault, a disease that makes people have sex in their sleep.

Hartman was sentenced to one year in jail on March 20, after his constitutional appeal was shot down. Hartman then hired a new layer out of Toronto the next day to file an appeal to that decision.

On April 4, he was released on bail pending that appeal trial, only to be taken back into custody this week, supposedly for new charges.

— This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.