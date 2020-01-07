Man allegedly involved in fatal Quebec parking lot fight released

Send this page to someone via email

The Crown says it will need more time to determine whether a Quebec man will face charges stemming from a fight in a parking lot that turned deadly last week.

Marc St-Jean, 47, died after the altercation with a 27-year-old man in a shopping centre parking lot in St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, southeast of Montreal.

Police had initially recommended a charge of manslaughter in the case, but the suspect was released on Monday and no further court dates have been set.

Prosecutor Martin Bourgeois says he’s waiting on more evidence and the autopsy report before making a decision on charges.

Authorities have not spelled out what was at the root of the altercation, which took place Friday evening in St-Jean-sur-Richelieu’s Iberville district.

The victim was transported to hospital in critical condition but didn’t survive.

Municipal police responded to the call but handed off the case to major crimes detectives from provincial police due to the severity of the injuries and the circumstances surrounding the case.