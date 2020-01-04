Man dies after parking lot attack in St-Jean-sur-Richelieu

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A 47-year-old man is dead after an alleged violent attack in a shopping centre parking lot southeast of Montreal.

Sûreté du Québec (SQ) police say an assault took place about 5 p.m. Friday in St-Jean-sur-Richelieu.

The injured man was transported to hospital in critical condition but didn’t survive.

READ MORE: Emergency rooms across Quebec exceed their capacity

Police say a 27-year-old male suspect was interrogated and was expected to be arraigned by telephone Saturday on a manslaughter charge.

He will appear at the local courthouse, about 40 kilometres southeast of Montreal, on Monday.

Municipal police from St-Jean-sur-Richelieu responded to the call but handed off the case to major crimes detectives from the provincial police, due to the severity of the injuries and circumstances surrounding the case.

Story continues below advertisement

–With files from Global News’ Alessia Maratta

1:43 16 potential new victims of alleged pedophile hockey coach come forward 16 potential new victims of alleged pedophile hockey coach come forward