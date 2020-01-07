Yorkton RCMP seize 227K illegal cigarettes from business in Pelly, Sask.

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

More than 227,000 illegal cigarettes were seized from a business in Pelly, Sask. following a four-month investigation by the Yorkton RCMP.

Police say charges were laid after six search warrants were executed on Jan. 2.

Brian Clough, 71, Brittany Clough, 25, and Andrew Popoff, 25, of the Pelly and Hyas, Sask. area are facing charges that include possession of unstamped tobacco products with the purpose to sell and selling, offering to sell unstamped tobacco products.

Investigators also seized 25 pounds of loose-leaf tobacco and about $1,800 in Canadian currency.

All charged are due to appear in court in Kamsack on Feb. 11.

Story continues below advertisement