Citizens on Patrol Program in Yorkton, Saskatchewan looking for volunteers

Once a thriving service in Yorkton, Sask., the Citizens on Patrol Program, is looking for volunteers.

“We dwindled down to very low numbers where we don’t have the manpower to patrol the streets,” said Joe Greba, Citizens on Patrol Program’s vice president.

The program has been a part of the community since 1998 and at one point had about 80 members. That number is now somewhere near 10, leaving its future in question.

“It’s very discouraging. You see it all the time on social media where people are complaining; a vehicle being broken into, things got stolen and there is nobody doing anything about it,” Greba said.

He said this is why Citizens on Patrol is now reaching out to the public.

“Our goal is to get those numbers back up. All it takes is five minutes to commit a crime and in that five minutes if you just happen to be there, it can make a world of difference,” Greba said.

For Yorkton RCMP, the more help they receive through the program, the better.

“More eyes and ears on the street that are willing to work with us is something that is definitely beneficial,” said Corporal Tom Money, Yorkton RCMP.

Knowing people are busy, scheduling and the number of hours worked, day or night, are left up to the volunteers.

“If you want to go for two hours, you go for two hours. If you want to go out for six hours, you go for six. Whatever time you have to spare, works,” Greba said.

Citizens on Patrol is providing more information at St. Mary’s Cultural Centre Wednesday night during Yorkton RCMP’s open house beginning at 7 p.m.