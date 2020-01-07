Menu

Crime

Granby man charged with inciting hate expected to appear in court

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted January 7, 2020 10:08 am
Granby police have charged a 38-year-old man with inciting hate following a report in La Voix de l'Est.
Global News File

A 38-year-old man arrested in Granby will appear in court on Tuesday to face one charge of inciting hate.

Granby police say the man was arrested around 5:30 p.m. Monday at his home. He later met with investigators, police say.

READ MORE: German military apologizes after sharing ‘retro’ photo of Nazi uniform

According to police, the arrest came after an article in La Voix de l’Est reported about an alleged Nazi sympathizer who had been identified by a CEGEP professor.

Police are not identifying the man and say he is not known to them.

The man is facing one charge of inciting hate but could face more charges following a police investigation.

