Granby man charged with inciting hate expected to appear in court

A 38-year-old man arrested in Granby will appear in court on Tuesday to face one charge of inciting hate.

Granby police say the man was arrested around 5:30 p.m. Monday at his home. He later met with investigators, police say.

According to police, the arrest came after an article in La Voix de l’Est reported about an alleged Nazi sympathizer who had been identified by a CEGEP professor.

Police are not identifying the man and say he is not known to them.

The man is facing one charge of inciting hate but could face more charges following a police investigation.

