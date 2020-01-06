Police seek suspect who fled Terrebonne hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Terrebonne, Que. have issued an arrest warrant and are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who escaped legal custody last week.

Marco Cloutier, 41, left Hôpital Pierre-Le Gardeur around 7:30 p.m. on Friday while he was there for a court-ordered psychiatric assessment.

Cloutier is described as five-foot-five with a thin stature. He has a slim face, blue eyes and shaved dark hair.

Cloutier, who is facing charges of breaking and entering, also has several tattoos. He has a scorpion on his left forearm and a spiderweb on his left hand.

Police say Cloutier was last seen wearing black jogging pants and a black cotton sweater with a round white logo on the chest and white writing on the sleeve. Under this sweater, he had another long-sleeved sweater in black.

Cloutier left the building wearing hospital slippers, according to police. He took off on foot.

Anyone who sees Cloutier is asked not to interact with him and to call 911.

Investigators say anyone with information can contact them at 450-471-4121 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-711-1800.