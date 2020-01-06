Pink pledges $500K donation to fire services fighting Australian bushfires

Send this page to someone via email

As the Australian bushfires rage on and threaten the lives of thousands, American pop musician Pink has offered a helping hand to the country in a time of need.

On Saturday morning, the 40-year-old star took to Twitter, promising a US$500,000 donation to several fire departments across Australia that are actively fighting the deadly blazes.

“I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires,” the So What singer wrote.

“I am pledging a donation of $500,000 directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines.”

I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires. I am pledging a donation of $500,000 directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines. My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kyjDbhoXpp — P!nk (@Pink) January 4, 2020

She also included the list of different fire departments involved in fighting the wildfires and urged her 32 million-plus followers to show their support and donate as well.

“My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz,” Pink wrote.

Only hours later, several other musicians followed in Pink’s footsteps, making their own donations and sharing the names of other fire services in need.

The list of celebrities includes Selena Gomez, Keith Urban and Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay, among many others.

Absolutely devastated by the fires in Australia. Praying for everyone affected and all of the first responders. I’m making a donation and would love if you would consider doing the same if you can. Swipe up ❤️ https://t.co/aEqW5SPKPG — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) January 4, 2020

Our family’s support, thoughts, and prayers are with everyone affected by the fires all over Australia. We are donating $500,000 to the Rural Fire Services who are all doing and giving so much right now. – KU pic.twitter.com/9dLtNrFAne — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) January 4, 2020

absolutely heartbroken for australia. donating money, but still feeling helpless being so far away. love and respect to all those on the ground risking their lives to slow the fire, and rescue the animals and people. please contribute, if you are able:https://t.co/zfRRO0S3jU — Dan + Shay (@DanAndShay) January 5, 2020

Since the bushfires began last September, more than eight million hectares of land have been burned.

Officials estimate that as a result of the fires, nearly 2,000 homes have been destroyed and at least 25 people have been killed. Some experts estimate the number of domestic pets, wild animals and livestock killed in the fires could be up to half a billion.

In a statement released on Sunday, Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne said that if necessary, Canada is prepared to send more firefighters over to help crews in Australia as they battle the ongoing bushfires.

Champagne said he was “deeply saddened by the mounting deaths and destruction” caused by the disaster.

3:31 The ecological impact of the Australian wildfires The ecological impact of the Australian wildfires

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau echoed Champagne’s statement on Sunday, tweeting that Canada will “help our great friends get through this.”

“When wildfires spread through our communities, Australia answered our call for help,” he wrote. “Now, Canadians are doing the same.”

When wildfires spread through our communities, Australia answered our call for help. Now, Canadians are doing the same. Our two countries are close allies, and so many Canadians have connections to Australia. We’re going to help our friends get through this. https://t.co/ULxJ2yTLLV — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 5, 2020

“Our two countries are close allies, and so many Canadians have connections to Australia,” Trudeau added.

— With files from Global News’ Hannah Jackson and Meaghan Wray