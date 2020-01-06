Menu

Two of Winnipeg’s biggest attractions closed for routine maintenance

By Corey Callaghan Global News
Posted January 6, 2020 11:33 am
Updated January 6, 2020 12:00 pm
Assiniboine Park Zoo will be closed to the public from Jan. 6 to Jan. 12. .
Assiniboine Park Zoo will be closed to the public from Jan. 6 to Jan. 12. . File / Global News

Winnipeggers and tourists hoping to take in the sights and sound of either the Assiniboine Park Zoo or the Canadian Museum for Human Rights (CMHR) in the near future will have to wait a little longer to do so.

Both the zoo and museum are shut down for annual maintenance.

READ MORE: Assiniboine Park Zoo introduces Salju the gibbon

The zoo will be closed from Jan. 6 to Jan. 12. Normal hours resume on Jan. 13.

The CMHR will be closed from Jan. 6 to Jan. 13. Normal hours resume on Jan. 14.

READ MORE: CMHR to offer discounted Friday Nights Rights programming

The attractions conduct the week-long shutdowns so they can take care of items like construction projects and cleaning without disrupting the visitor experience.

