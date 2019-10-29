Menu

Education

CMHR to offer discounted Friday Nights Rights programming

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 29, 2019 11:25 am
Canadian Museum for Human Rights
. Josh Arason / Global News

The Canadian Museum for Human Rights (CMHR) announced a new initiative Tuesday, which will give museum-goers reduced admission and special programs on Friday nights.

The museum’s Friday Night Rights program kicks off this week, launching weekly evening events every Friday after 5 p.m.

Admission will be free on the first Friday of each month, with $5 on every other Friday.

The first free Friday, Nov. 1, will feature a live painting of Winnipeg’s skyline by acclaimed local artist Kal Barterski, accompanied by music from a DJ.

Other Fridays will include ‘behind-the-scenes’ guided tours, drink and food specials, live art and music performances, and much more.

With the start of Friday Night Rights, the museum will no longer be open on Wednesday nights after Oct. 30.

