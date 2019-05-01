Assiniboine Park Zoo introduces Salju the gibbon
The gibbon has a name!
The Assiniboine Park Zoo announced Wednesday that a name has been chosen for its new baby white-handed gibbon.
READ MORE: Assiniboine Park Zoo asking public to vote on name for baby gibbon
Salju, an Indonesian word meaning snow, is the fitting name for the almost four-month-old, who has mainly been kept indoors with parents Maya and Samson since being born Feb. 4.
The zoo asked the public for input on a name via an online poll, and Salju was the winner over Kadali (a southeast Asian name that means “banana tree”) and Perdana (a Malay/Indonesia word meaning “prime” or “first”).
The zoo will be educating the public about its gibbon family as part of its Zoo Chats series this weekend.
WATCH: Tiger Party: Help the zoo celebrate Samkha’s 7th birthday
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.