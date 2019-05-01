Assiniboine Park Zoo introduces Salju the gibbon

The gibbon has a name!

The Assiniboine Park Zoo announced Wednesday that a name has been chosen for its new baby white-handed gibbon.

Salju, an Indonesian word meaning snow, is the fitting name for the almost four-month-old, who has mainly been kept indoors with parents Maya and Samson since being born Feb. 4.

The zoo asked the public for input on a name via an online poll, and Salju was the winner over Kadali (a southeast Asian name that means “banana tree”) and Perdana (a Malay/Indonesia word meaning “prime” or “first”).

The zoo will be educating the public about its gibbon family as part of its Zoo Chats series this weekend.

The votes are in and Baby Gibbon is named! We're happy to introduce Salju! 🐵 Salju is an Indonesian word meaning snow. ❄ Join us this weekend for Zoo Chats where you can learn about this adorable family and how mom and dad care for growing Salju. Photo by Lorne Sunley pic.twitter.com/iOUHT5YrUK — Assiniboine Park Zoo (@assiniboinezoo) May 1, 2019

