May 1, 2019 4:58 pm

Assiniboine Park Zoo introduces Salju the gibbon

By Online Journalist  Global News

The zoo's young gibbon family.

Assiniboine Park Conservancy
The gibbon has a name!

The Assiniboine Park Zoo announced Wednesday that a name has been chosen for its new baby white-handed gibbon.

Salju, an Indonesian word meaning snow, is the fitting name for the almost four-month-old, who has mainly been kept indoors with parents Maya and Samson since being born Feb. 4.

The zoo asked the public for input on a name via an online poll, and Salju was the winner over Kadali (a southeast Asian name that means “banana tree”) and Perdana (a Malay/Indonesia word meaning “prime” or “first”).

The zoo will be educating the public about its gibbon family as part of its Zoo Chats series this weekend.

