Weather

Eastern Newfoundland, walloped by first big snow storm of the winter 

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 6, 2020 9:07 am
A car drives downs a snow-covered street in St. John's on Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019.
A car drives downs a snow-covered street in St. John's on Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Holly McKenzie-Sutter

Eastern Newfoundland is getting walloped by the first major winter storm of the season.

Environment Canada issued storm warnings and special weather statements for the St. John’s region and areas north along the coast up to Gander.

READ MORE: Safety board has options for investigation of runway overshoot in Halifax

Heavy snow, along with maximum wind gusts of 100 km/h, were expected to continue until around noon.

The national weather agency was forecasting whiteout conditions over exposed areas this morning. It said the blowing snow would sharply reduce visibility, making driving conditions treacherous in some areas.

Global News Morning Forecast: January 6
Global News Morning Forecast: January 6

Newfoundland Power was dealing with a number of outages, primarily in the St. John’s area, but also in the vicinities of Mount Pearl, North East Avalon, Southern Shore, Burin Peninsula, Conception Bay North and Cape Shore.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: More snow to hit Nova Scotia during midweek storm: Environment Canada

Air travellers, as well as those planning to use ferries, were advised check the status of their flights and sailings before heading out.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 6, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Environment CanadaWeatherWinterStormWinter StormNewfoundland weatherMount PearlBurin PeninsulaCape ShoreConception Bay NorthNorth East AvalonSouthern Shore
national skyline national skyline

