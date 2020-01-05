Man dead, police seeking suspects after ‘very serious’ hit-and-run in downtown Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

A 65-year-old man has died following a hit-and-run in downtown Toronto Saturday evening.

Police said the man was walking east across Jarvis Street when he was struck by a vehicle in the northbound lane a little after 10 p.m.

The car fled the scene and the victim was taken to hospital where he later died, officials said.

A vehicle description has yet to be released and officers are canvassing the area for video surveillance and additional witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.

Very serious collision. Investigators from @TrafficServices are on scene. Please avoid the area. Any witnesses or drivers with dash camera video are asked to contact us directly or @1800222TIPS ^bm @TPSOperations @TPScott_baptist @TDotCop @DeputyPeterYuen @cityoftoronto https://t.co/wwWbqQ6ujd — TPS Traffic Services (@TrafficServices) January 5, 2020

