Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Man dead, police seeking suspects after ‘very serious’ hit-and-run in downtown Toronto

By Katherine Aylesworth Global News
Posted January 5, 2020 10:12 am
A man has died after being struck by a vehicle on Jarvis Street between Gerrard Street East and Dundas Street East. .
A man has died after being struck by a vehicle on Jarvis Street between Gerrard Street East and Dundas Street East. . Andrew Collins / Global News

A 65-year-old man has died following a hit-and-run in downtown Toronto Saturday evening.

Police said the man was walking east across Jarvis Street when he was struck by a vehicle in the northbound lane a little after 10 p.m.

READ MORE: Multiple suspects sought by Toronto police after stabbing at subway station

The car fled the scene and the victim was taken to hospital where he later died, officials said.

A vehicle description has yet to be released and officers are canvassing the area for video surveillance and additional witnesses.

READ MORE: 1 dead, 1 injured in shooting, marking Toronto’s first homicide of 2020: police

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.

Man faces $233 fine in connection with Calgary pedestrian’s death
Man faces $233 fine in connection with Calgary pedestrian’s death

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeTorontoHit and RunToronto crimeFatalPedestrian StruckPedestrian Collisiondowntown torontoFail to RemainDundas Street EastFatal Pedestrian StruckJarvis StreetGerrard Street East
Longform newsletter Longform newsletter

The Endnote

The best content straight to your inbox every Sunday

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.