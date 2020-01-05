Man dead, police seeking suspects after ‘very serious’ hit-and-run in downtown Toronto

A 65-year-old man has died following a hit-and-run in downtown Toronto Saturday evening.
Police said the man was walking east across Jarvis Street when he was struck by a vehicle in the northbound lane a little after 10 p.m.
The car fled the scene and the victim was taken to hospital where he later died, officials said.
A vehicle description has yet to be released and officers are canvassing the area for video surveillance and additional witnesses.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.
