Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Toronto police are looking for 6 suspects after a stabbing at the North York Centre subway station just after midnight on Saturday.

Police said the suspects stabbed a man who was outside the station with his friends.

Paramedics transported him to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, officials said.

Police do not have a description of the suspects at this time.

STABBING:

North York Subway station

**12:06 am**

– reports 6 suspects assaulted a male and his friends

– male was stabbed

– police o/s

– man transported to hospital

– injuries not life threatening

– no suspect description

– occurred outside the station#GO20434

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) January 4, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

2:10 Major improvement on the way for the TTC in 2020 Major improvement on the way for the TTC in 2020