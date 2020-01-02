Menu

Crime

1 dead, 1 injured in shooting marks Toronto’s first homicide of 2020: police

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 2, 2020 6:17 am
Updated January 2, 2020 7:27 am
Man dead, 1 other injured in shooting marks Toronto’s first homicide of 2020, police say
WATCH ABOVE: Toronto police say a 21-year-old man is dead and another man has life-threatening injuries following a shooting in the Regent Park neighbourhood that marks the city's first homicide investigation of 2020. Kamil Karamali has more.

Toronto police say a 21-year-old man has died and another man is seriously injured after a shooting in Regent Park marks the city’s first homicide of 2020.

Emergency crews were called to River and Dundas streets at around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday for reports of multiple gunshots heard.

Officers found two victims both suffering life-threatening injuries and were rushed to hospital, police said.

On Thursday morning, police with 51 Division confirmed that one victim had been pronounced dead in hospital and that homicide has taken over the investigation.

