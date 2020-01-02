1 dead, 1 injured in shooting marks Toronto’s first homicide of 2020: police

Toronto police say a 21-year-old man has died and another man is seriously injured after a shooting in Regent Park marks the city’s first homicide of 2020.
Emergency crews were called to River and Dundas streets at around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday for reports of multiple gunshots heard.
Officers found two victims both suffering life-threatening injuries and were rushed to hospital, police said.
On Thursday morning, police with 51 Division confirmed that one victim had been pronounced dead in hospital and that homicide has taken over the investigation.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS