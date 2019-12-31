Menu

Crime

Man critically injured after shooting in Toronto’s east end

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted December 31, 2019 7:21 pm
Toronto Police Service cruisers in the city's downtown.
Toronto Police Service cruisers in the city's downtown. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A man has been rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after a shooting in Toronto’s east end Tuesday evening, officials say.

Emergency crews were called to a property near Neilson Road and Crow Trail, south of Finch Avenue East, at around 6:15 p.m. with reports of a shooting.

Toronto police initially reported the victim sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. However, the service later said the man’s condition deteriorated.

READ MORE: St. Michael’s Hospital’s trauma team shows why seconds count for Toronto’s victims of violence

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News the victim was being rushed to hospital with critical injuries.

As of Tuesday evening, police didn’t release suspect information.

More to come.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeToronto PoliceToronto crimeToronto shootingToronto ParamedicsToronto gun violenceToronto shootingsNeilson Road and Crow TrailNeilson Road and Crow Trail shooting
