Man critically injured after shooting in Toronto’s east end

A man has been rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after a shooting in Toronto’s east end Tuesday evening, officials say.
Emergency crews were called to a property near Neilson Road and Crow Trail, south of Finch Avenue East, at around 6:15 p.m. with reports of a shooting.
Toronto police initially reported the victim sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. However, the service later said the man’s condition deteriorated.
READ MORE: St. Michael’s Hospital’s trauma team shows why seconds count for Toronto’s victims of violence
A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News the victim was being rushed to hospital with critical injuries.
As of Tuesday evening, police didn’t release suspect information.
More to come.
COMMENTS