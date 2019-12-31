Man critically injured after shooting in Toronto’s east end

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after a shooting in Toronto’s east end Tuesday evening, officials say.

Emergency crews were called to a property near Neilson Road and Crow Trail, south of Finch Avenue East, at around 6:15 p.m. with reports of a shooting.

Toronto police initially reported the victim sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. However, the service later said the man’s condition deteriorated.

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News the victim was being rushed to hospital with critical injuries.

As of Tuesday evening, police didn’t release suspect information.

More to come.

SHOOTING:

Neilson Rd & Crow Tr

– victims injuries have deteriorated

– EMS performing life saving measures

– officers have searched the area, shell casings located

– roads in the area likely closed

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) January 1, 2020

