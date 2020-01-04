Menu

Canada

Winnipeg fire crews battle blaze in St. John’s home

By Global News
Posted January 4, 2020 1:10 pm
A Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service vehicle.
A Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service vehicle. File / Global News

Winnipeg firefighters doused a house fire in St. John’s late Friday in which no one was injured.

Fire crews raced to the scene of the blaze in a one-and-a-half storey home in the 300 block of Anderson Avenue at around 11 p.m., the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says.

Firefighters saw light smoke coming the home and quickly attacked the fire. Crews extinguished the blaze by 11:15 p.m., according to WFPS.

READ MORE: Crews battle large fire at Winnipeg building under construction

All of the people who live in the home quickly got out before firefighters arrived, officials say.

The fire’s cause is still under investigation and no damage estimates have been released.

