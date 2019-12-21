Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Winnipeg fire

Crews battle large fire at Winnipeg building under construction

By Skylar Peters CJOB
Posted December 21, 2019 8:19 am
Updated December 21, 2019 9:04 am
Firefighters battle an early morning blaze at a building under construction at the corner of Pembina Highway and Bison drive.
Firefighters battle an early morning blaze at a building under construction at the corner of Pembina Highway and Bison drive. Credit: Janice Lukes / Facebook

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews are still on the scene of a large fire at a building under construction on Pembina Highway Saturday morning.

The blaze broke out early in the morning at the mixed-use building on the corner of Pembina and Bison Drive, across the street from the University of Manitoba campus.

READ MORE: Winnipeg fire paramedic resources ‘severely taxed’ according to chief

Waverly West Coun. Janice Lukes says crews had a tough time battling the blaze.

“They had to hook up their hoses across Pembina Highway and Bison Drive as two fire hydrants next to the building were frozen.”

Lukes adds that firefighters initially entered the building but were told to evacuate.

Videos sent to 680 CJOB show the entire top floor of the building engulfed in flames around 2 a.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Lukes says falling debris had set off another fire on the third floor.

Firefighters had the blaze much more under control just before 5 a.m., but smoke could still be seen pouring from the building.

No injuries were reported.

The City of Winnipeg has also closed Pembina Highway in both directions at the intersection of Bison Drive.

Winnipeg records 42nd homicide in 2019
Winnipeg records 42nd homicide in 2019
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FireWinnipeg fireUniversity of ManitobaWinnipeg Fire Paramedic ServicePembina Highwaybison drive firepembina highway fire
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.