Crews battle large fire at Winnipeg building under construction

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews are still on the scene of a large fire at a building under construction on Pembina Highway Saturday morning.

The blaze broke out early in the morning at the mixed-use building on the corner of Pembina and Bison Drive, across the street from the University of Manitoba campus.

Waverly West Coun. Janice Lukes says crews had a tough time battling the blaze.

“They had to hook up their hoses across Pembina Highway and Bison Drive as two fire hydrants next to the building were frozen.”

Lukes adds that firefighters initially entered the building but were told to evacuate.

Videos sent to 680 CJOB show the entire top floor of the building engulfed in flames around 2 a.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Lukes says falling debris had set off another fire on the third floor.

Firefighters had the blaze much more under control just before 5 a.m., but smoke could still be seen pouring from the building.

No injuries were reported.

The City of Winnipeg has also closed Pembina Highway in both directions at the intersection of Bison Drive.

1:22 Winnipeg records 42nd homicide in 2019 Winnipeg records 42nd homicide in 2019