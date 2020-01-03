Regina Pats kick off 3-game weekend in Swift Current against the Broncos

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Pats are preparing for a jam-packed weekend with three games in three nights beginning Friday in Swift Current.

It’s the first of a back-to-back against the Broncos, the Pats will face them again in Regina on Saturday.

The Pats close out the weekend on Sunday, hosting the Brandon Wheat Kings.

“It’s a huge weekend, three huge games, obviously we have to focus on Swift Current here right away, but those are big points. Three-in-three are tough, but we have to bear down. We need the wins,” said Zach Wytinck, Regina Pats defenceman.

Despite the challenge, there’s no lack of confidence among players.

“You just have to look back at our play recently. That’s a good enough confidence boost for us in the room, we’ve been playing good hockey lately,” Wytinck said.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re working hard which is how we always play, we executing and playing [hard] without the puck,” said Robbie Holmes, Regina Pats forward.

The Pats are 11 points back of the Wheat Kings for the final wild card spot, but have three games in hand.

“We set a goal at the beginning of December, we were so far out of a playoff spot it didn’t seem like it could be real,” said Dave Struch, Regina Pats head coach.

1:45 Regina Pats look to continue strong play Regina Pats look to continue strong play

“We wanted to get close to the race that was happening with the teams in front of us.”

Struch believes it’s possible to get back into the playoff hunt as long as the team continues to battle.

“We’re almost there, I wouldn’t say we are there yet…we do have to work harder every game, every day to get ourselves into the race,” Struch said.

One game at time is the Pats focus, but coming out of the weekend with three wins is still on their sights.

“It would be huge in the standings. I’m pretty sure we would pass Red Deer [Rebels] if we can do that. It would be another step in the right direction for sure,” said Max Paddock, Regina Pats goalie.