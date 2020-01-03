Winnipeg woman sentenced to life in prison after killing neighbour

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg woman convicted of killing her neighbour has been sentenced to life in prison.

Brenda Lee Schuff was found guilty of second-degree murder last June after stabbing her neighbor Judy Kenny to death in 2017 in her Wolseley-area home.

Schuff will have no chance of parole for 15 years.

Police said Kenny had been attacked with a knife and was pronounced dead on scene in the 400 block of Camden Place.

Schuff’s lawyer Matt Gould said the sentence was significant and that his client’s version of events was that the death happened in self-defense.

“We’re talking about life sentences. Every sentence is severe, but I think it’s fair to describe a life sentence with a minimum 15 years of parole ineligibility as a very severe sentence, of course. The impact that will have on anyone is devastating of course.”

Gould added that his client has been waiting a long time for the decision.

“I think like almost everyone involved in this there is a sense of finality and a short period of respite that this is completed finally. This is a case that had several adjournments along the way. Even getting to sentencing took a significant period of time. I think it’s fair to say that Ms. Schuff is glad to have some finality with the situation.”

A longtime friend of Kenny’s, Tracy Ptashnik, said this summer that the verdict brings relief, but it doesn’t bring her friend back.

“The most unbelievable thing happened to the most beautiful person. It’s hard to wrap my head around. We all miss her so much,” she said.

