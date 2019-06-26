Wolseley woman found guilty in 2017 slaying of neighbour

A jury found a Winnipeg woman guilty of second-degree murder on Wednesday, in the 2017 killing of her neighbour.

Brenda Lee Schuff, 46, was arrested by police within minutes of the discovery of Judy Kenny’s body in her Wolseley-area home.

Police said Kenny been attacked with a knife and was pronounced dead on scene in the 400 block of Camden Place.

A longtime friend of Kenny’s, Tracy Ptashnik, said the verdict brings relief after two long years, but it doesn’t bring her friend back.

“The most unbelievable thing happened to the most beautiful person. It’s hard to wrap my head around. We all miss her so much,” she said.

