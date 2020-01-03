Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg police video shows 2 high-speed chases through city streets

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted January 3, 2020 2:18 pm
Winnipeg police video shows 2 high-speed chases on New Year’s Eve
WATCH: Winnipeg police have released aerial video of two police chases through the city streets on New Year's Eve Day.

Winnipeg police have released dramatic aerial video of two high-speed chases through the city streets early on New Year’s Eve.

The first chase reportedly started when officers noticed a car that had previously been reported stolen from Elie, Man., near Charles Street and College Avenue around 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 31.

Police say the car took off after officers on the ground used a Stop Stick to deflate its tires, with the vehicle allegedly hitting speeds as high as 140 kilometres per hour before getting stuck on a median on Main Street near the Kildonan Park Golf Course.

The police helicopter Air1 and units on the ground were called in to help apprehend the driver, according to police.

The male driver took off on foot but was arrested a short distance away, police say.

Story continues below advertisement

Mitchell Grant David Giasson, 26, of Winnipeg, is charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, flight while being pursued by a police officer and failure to comply with an order.

READ MORE: Millions in drugs, tobacco seized in joint investigation into crime network, say Winnipeg police

A woman who was also in the car at the time was arrested but later released without charges, police say.

About a half-hour later, police say officers noticed a second reportedly stolen car driving in the 400 block of Selkirk Avenue.

Police say the car, which had been reported stolen from the West Alexander neighbourhood a few days earlier, was involved in another police chase the previous night.

When a Stop Stick didn’t work, Air1 followed while units on the ground gave chase, police say.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the vehicle drove erratically through a residential area, allegedly failing to stop at several stop signs, before turning around on Machray Avenue and heading directly towards two police cruisers.

Police say the vehicle drove straight into the cars, causing a “slow-speed, head-on” crash.

READ MORE: Winnipeg police officers, firefighters injured in three separate New Year’s Eve incidents

The woman behind the wheel was arrested at the scene, police say.

Marissa Simone Eveleigh, 24, of Winnipeg, is facing a number of charges, including two counts of assaulting an officer with a weapon, dangerous driving and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

At a Friday press conference, police spokesperson Const. Jay Murray said the videos show the dangerous lengths some people will go to in order to avoid arrest.

“It does feel like thieves at any level are becoming more brazen in their attempts to get away,” he said.

“We have seen it at retail levels, we’ve seen it in vehicles — they’ll do what they can to get away.

“No one wants to go to jail or face consequences of their actions, unfortunately.”

Winnipeg Police Service release video from four stolen vehicle incidents over Thanksgiving
Winnipeg Police Service release video from four stolen vehicle incidents over Thanksgiving
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg policeWinnipeg crimeWinnipeg Police ServiceVideoPolice ChaseStolen CarAir1winnipeg police chaseWinnipeg Police Chase Video
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.