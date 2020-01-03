Winnipeg police video shows 2 high-speed chases through city streets

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police have released dramatic aerial video of two high-speed chases through the city streets early on New Year’s Eve.

The first chase reportedly started when officers noticed a car that had previously been reported stolen from Elie, Man., near Charles Street and College Avenue around 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 31.

Police say the car took off after officers on the ground used a Stop Stick to deflate its tires, with the vehicle allegedly hitting speeds as high as 140 kilometres per hour before getting stuck on a median on Main Street near the Kildonan Park Golf Course.

The police helicopter Air1 and units on the ground were called in to help apprehend the driver, according to police.

The male driver took off on foot but was arrested a short distance away, police say.

Mitchell Grant David Giasson, 26, of Winnipeg, is charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, flight while being pursued by a police officer and failure to comply with an order.

A woman who was also in the car at the time was arrested but later released without charges, police say.

About a half-hour later, police say officers noticed a second reportedly stolen car driving in the 400 block of Selkirk Avenue.

Police say the car, which had been reported stolen from the West Alexander neighbourhood a few days earlier, was involved in another police chase the previous night.

When a Stop Stick didn’t work, Air1 followed while units on the ground gave chase, police say.

The Winnipeg Police Service is releasing AIR1 footage, which shows two stolen vehicle incidents that occurred within a short period of time early on New Year’s Eve. Watch here: https://t.co/VGaWsTgnyC — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) January 3, 2020

Police say the vehicle drove erratically through a residential area, allegedly failing to stop at several stop signs, before turning around on Machray Avenue and heading directly towards two police cruisers.

Police say the vehicle drove straight into the cars, causing a “slow-speed, head-on” crash.

The woman behind the wheel was arrested at the scene, police say.

Marissa Simone Eveleigh, 24, of Winnipeg, is facing a number of charges, including two counts of assaulting an officer with a weapon, dangerous driving and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

At a Friday press conference, police spokesperson Const. Jay Murray said the videos show the dangerous lengths some people will go to in order to avoid arrest.

“It does feel like thieves at any level are becoming more brazen in their attempts to get away,” he said.

“We have seen it at retail levels, we’ve seen it in vehicles — they’ll do what they can to get away.

“No one wants to go to jail or face consequences of their actions, unfortunately.”

