Winnipeg police officers, firefighters injured in three separate New Year’s Eve incidents

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg emergency services had a dangerous night New Year’s Eve, police say, with at least two police officers and two firefighters injured while responding to calls.

According to police, a man assaulted two officers after they went to the scene of a domestic incident at a home on the first 100 block of Dzyndra Crescent, just after 10 p.m.

A man had assaulted a woman in her 50s and threatened to kill her as he fled from the house, police say. He reportedly damaged the home in the process.

Police found the man nearby at Rougeau Avenue and Bournais Drive. The man fought the two officers, police report, while they tried to put the cuffs on him.

One of the officers had to get medical treatment.

Thirty-nine-year-old Alen Mikic of Winnipeg is charged with two counts of assaulting a peace officer, assault, uttering threats, mischief under $5,000 and resisting arrest. He’s currently in police custody.

Story continues below advertisement

Two firefighters were also attacked when they went to an apartment on the 500 block of Elgin Avenue, responding to a fire alarm signal just before 11 p.m., police say.

The fire paramedics cleared the apartment floor by floor, resetting fire alarms as they went.

On the eighth floor, the fire crew encountered a group of people outside a suite. One of them punched a firefighter and threatened to kill them before arming himself with a knife.

The confrontation continued, police say, and another firefighter was injured before the rest of the fire crew restrained the man.

Minutes later, police arrived and arrested the man. The firefighters and the suspect were taken to hospital.

A 19-year-old Winnipeg man is charged with assault with a weapon, assault, uttering threats and resisting police. He’s currently in police custody.

Finally, at about 6 a.m. New Year’s Day, police saw a truck with no licence plates or lights on driving down Inkster Boulevard near Keewatin Street.

Police caught up to the truck in the 100 block of Kinver Avenue, where it came to an abrupt halt.

Story continues below advertisement

The driver got out of the vehicle and turned away from the police as if he was about to flee, police say, before officers shouted at him to stop.

He then spun around and came at the officers with a knife. He was just a few feet away from the officers before they used a Taser to take him down, police report.

“Fortunately, there were no injuries to the officers. But [it] certainly could have gone differently,” Winnipeg Police Service Const. Jay Murray wrote in an email.

The truck was stolen from Heritage Park Tuesday when someone left the keys in the ignition.

A 34-year-old Winnipeg man, Kevin Bradley Sinclair, is charged with assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, possessing a weapon, possessing property obtained by crime worth more than $5,000 and failing to comply with two probation orders.

He’s still in police custody.

2:42 RAW: Winnipeg police seize millions in drugs, tobacco during Project Highland raids RAW: Winnipeg police seize millions in drugs, tobacco during Project Highland raids