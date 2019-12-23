Winnipeg police to release details of joint investigation into ‘highly sophisticated’ crime network, say millions in illicit drugs seized

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police will release more information on Monday about a joint investigation into a “highly sophisticated” crime network that led to a series of co-ordinated raids and the seizure of millions of dollars worth of illicit drugs last week.

The operation, dubbed Project Highland, was started in April and involved Ontario Provincial Police as well as Manitoba Finance and Taxation, according to police.

Winnipeg police said several warrants were executed in Winnipeg, rural Manitoba and Ontario last Wednesday, but officers have remained tight-lipped about the case, promising more information on Monday.

In a video posted to their twitter account Monday, Winnipeg police said the investigation was started in April after local police uncovered “the centre of an interprovincial organized crime network led by local high-level drug traffickers.”

The video, which shows armed-officers executing early-morning raids with loud bangs heard during the clips, says eight search warrants were executed at five homes in Winnipeg, one in the RM of Tache, and two in southern Ontario.

The video says police seized 45 lbs of illegal cannabis, more than $120,000 in cash, 17 burner phones, ammunition, millions of dollars in other illicit drugs, and 2.46 million cigarettes.

At the time, Winnipeg police spokesperson Const. Rob Carver said the investigation was led by the city’s police force and that the raids involved a number of officers, including members of the organized crime and guns and gangs units.

Carver said RCMP were not involved but little else when asked by reporters last Wednesday.

“These things are held incredibly tightly,” he said at the time.

“To be honest, I do not know, that’s how tightly they’re held.”

Police are expected to release further details about Project Highland at a media conference at 11 a.m. on Monday.

The media conference will be livestreamed in this post.

