Canada

WestJet is Canada’s most punctual airline, report says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 3, 2020 12:25 pm
Updated January 3, 2020 12:33 pm
New passenger rights kick in this weekend
WATCH: New passengers' rights take effect (Dec. 13, 2019)

A travel data provider ranks WestJet Airlines Ltd. as the most punctual airline in Canada.

OAG’s annual report regarding on-time performance says the Calgary-based carrier placed sixth among low-cost carriers in North America last year.

READ MORE: WestJet shareholders won’t get December dividend as Onex acquisition closes

The report also lists WestJet at No. 15 among low-cost carriers worldwide with 79 per cent of its flights arriving on-time.

Air Canada squeaked into the so-called punctuality league, placing 20th among “mega airlines” behind the big four U.S. carriers as well as British Airways, Lufthansa, and Air China.

2019 was one of the safest years on record for air travel
2019 was one of the safest years on record for air travel

The report says the Toronto-based airline’s on-time performance was 66 per cent.

Calgary and Edmonton were the only Canadian airports to reach the top 20 for on-time performance, placing 17th and 20th in the large and medium categories, respectively.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
