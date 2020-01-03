Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay welcomes first baby of 2020s

Send this page to someone via email

A Cavan, Ont., couple got an early New Year’s surprise with the birth of their baby boy — the first child of the new decade born at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay.

According to the hospital, Walker George was born around 10:40 a.m. on Jan. 2, 2020, the second child of parents Matt and Chantel George. Walker wasn’t due for another few weeks, the parents say.

:He wanted to start the year off with a bang,” said Chantel.

Walker has a three-year-old brother, Wyatt, who was also born at Ross Memorial when the couple were residents of nearby Little Britain.

The couple says they wanted to return to Ross Memorial to have their second child and were able to have the same care team over three years later.

“We had such a great experience [at the hospital] the first time,” said Chantel. “I knew we had to make the drive to deliver here again.”

The couple says baby Walker “looks identical” to his older brother with one exception: He was born with “quite a bit” more hair.

The Georges say they’re grateful for the care and support they received from Dr. Yehuda Habaz and the hospital’s entire obstetrics team.

