Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
New year new baby

Peterborough Regional Health Centre welcomes city’s 2020 New Year baby

By Noor Ibrahim Global News
Posted January 2, 2020 6:59 pm
PRHC welcomes 2020 new year baby
WATCH: Leo Timothy Hodge Stewart was born at 9 a.m. on Jan. 1 to Katrina Stewart and Josh Hodge at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre.

Katrina Stewart and Josh Hodge spent New Year’s Day celebrating the gift of life.

At 9 a.m., 23-year-old Stewart gave birth to little Leo Timothy Hodge Stewart at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre after undergoing a C-section.

This makes Leo Peterborough’s first baby of the new decade.

READ MORE: First baby of 2020s welcomed at Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg

Leo weighs a healthy eight pounds, seven ounces. He was named by his mother for her love of lions.

As she cradled her baby in a hospital bed, Stewart said she is most excited about finally getting to experience motherhood with her newborn.

Leo received a large basket of presents, including diapers, from the hospital.

GTA parents welcome New Year’s babies within seconds of one another
GTA parents welcome New Year’s babies within seconds of one another
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
20/20PRHCMotherhoodPeterborough Regional Health CentreNewbornNew Year's BabyHappy New YearNew year new babyLeo Timothy Hodge Stewart
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.