Peterborough Regional Health Centre welcomes city’s 2020 New Year baby

Katrina Stewart and Josh Hodge spent New Year’s Day celebrating the gift of life.
At 9 a.m., 23-year-old Stewart gave birth to little Leo Timothy Hodge Stewart at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre after undergoing a C-section.
This makes Leo Peterborough’s first baby of the new decade.
Leo weighs a healthy eight pounds, seven ounces. He was named by his mother for her love of lions.
As she cradled her baby in a hospital bed, Stewart said she is most excited about finally getting to experience motherhood with her newborn.
Leo received a large basket of presents, including diapers, from the hospital.
