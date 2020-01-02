Menu

Health

First baby of 2020s welcomed at Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 2, 2020 3:29 pm
Updated January 2, 2020 3:32 pm
Brenda and Hudson Scott of Cobourg welcomed Naomi on Jan. 1, the first baby born at Northumberland Hills Hospital in 2020.
Brenda and Hudson Scott of Cobourg welcomed Naomi on Jan. 1, the first baby born at Northumberland Hills Hospital in 2020. Northumberland Hills Hospital

A Cobourg couple rang in the new year as new parents with the arrival of their baby girl — the first of 2020 — born at Northumberland Hills Hospital.

According to the Cobourg hospital, Brenda and Hudson Scott welcomed daughter Naomi at 7:27 p.m. on Wednesday, weighing six pounds and 13.8 ounces and measuring 20.5 inches.

READ MORE: Province announces Ontario Health Team in Northumberland County

“We really appreciated the entire team,” Brenda said in a statement. “We’ve had a very positive experience here at NHH.”

The birth came as a surprise since the baby’s due date was a few weeks later this month, according to her parents.

“Our due date was actually Jan. 19th, but here we are,” quipped Hudson. “It’s a pretty good way to start the new decade!”

Story continues below advertisement

The hospital says its maternal child care team welcomed 583 births at the hospital in the past fiscal year, up from 551 the year prior.

“We want to say thanks to everyone who supported us through the delivery,” said Brenda. “Naomi is our first child, and as first-time parents we really didn’t know what to expect. All the nurses, Dr. Michael Green, the obstetrician-gynecologist who delivered her, and everyone has just been wonderful. It’s been a great experience, from birth to our first night and today.”

READ MORE: Kingston, Ont. couple welcomes city’s first baby twins of 2020

The hospital partners with the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit to co-host evening information sessions at the hospital on the first and third Tuesday of each month to help soon-to-be parents get ready for their baby’s arrival. For information or to register, call 905-372-6811, ext. 4122 or visit the hospital’s website.

