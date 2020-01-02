First baby of 2020s welcomed at Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg

Send this page to someone via email

A Cobourg couple rang in the new year as new parents with the arrival of their baby girl — the first of 2020 — born at Northumberland Hills Hospital.

According to the Cobourg hospital, Brenda and Hudson Scott welcomed daughter Naomi at 7:27 p.m. on Wednesday, weighing six pounds and 13.8 ounces and measuring 20.5 inches.

“We really appreciated the entire team,” Brenda said in a statement. “We’ve had a very positive experience here at NHH.”

The birth came as a surprise since the baby’s due date was a few weeks later this month, according to her parents.

“Our due date was actually Jan. 19th, but here we are,” quipped Hudson. “It’s a pretty good way to start the new decade!”

The hospital says its maternal child care team welcomed 583 births at the hospital in the past fiscal year, up from 551 the year prior.

“We want to say thanks to everyone who supported us through the delivery,” said Brenda. “Naomi is our first child, and as first-time parents we really didn’t know what to expect. All the nurses, Dr. Michael Green, the obstetrician-gynecologist who delivered her, and everyone has just been wonderful. It’s been a great experience, from birth to our first night and today.”

The hospital partners with the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit to co-host evening information sessions at the hospital on the first and third Tuesday of each month to help soon-to-be parents get ready for their baby’s arrival. For information or to register, call 905-372-6811, ext. 4122 or visit the hospital’s website.

