Crime

Shooting in Surrey’s Morgan Creek sends man to hospital

By Erin Ubels Global News
Posted January 3, 2020 9:39 am
Police say a shooting took place in the Morgan Creek neighbourhood of South Surrey on Friday, Jan. 3 2020.
Police say a shooting took place in the Morgan Creek neighbourhood of South Surrey on Friday, Jan. 3 2020. Nadia Stewart, Global News

A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after police say shots were fired in the Morgan Creek neighbourhood of South Surrey on Friday morning.

Around 2:10 a.m., Surrey RCMP say officers responded to the area of 26 Avenue and 159 Street.

READ MORE: Afternoon stabbing in Surrey sends 1 to hospital, police search for suspects

When Mounties arrived, they reportedly found one man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

According to Surrey RCMP, officers are canvassing the area and speaking to witnesses. Police say they will be in the area for an undetermined amount of time on Friday.

READ MORE: Surrey marks first homicide of 2020 as man killed on North Delta border

Police have not said whether the shooting is considered random or targeted, or if there are any suspects.

The investigation is in its early stages, and anyone who has information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS in reference to Surrey File #2020-1098.

