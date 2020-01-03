Shooting in Surrey’s Morgan Creek sends man to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after police say shots were fired in the Morgan Creek neighbourhood of South Surrey on Friday morning.

Around 2:10 a.m., Surrey RCMP say officers responded to the area of 26 Avenue and 159 Street.

When Mounties arrived, they reportedly found one man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

According to Surrey RCMP, officers are canvassing the area and speaking to witnesses. Police say they will be in the area for an undetermined amount of time on Friday.

Police have not said whether the shooting is considered random or targeted, or if there are any suspects.

The investigation is in its early stages, and anyone who has information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS in reference to Surrey File #2020-1098.

