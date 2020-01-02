Menu

Surrey homicide

Surrey marks first homicide of 2020 as man killed on North Delta border

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 2, 2020 10:29 am
Police at the scene of Surrey's first homicide of 2020. .
Police at the scene of Surrey's first homicide of 2020. . Global News

Surrey has recorded its first homicide of 2020.

Surrey RCMP says officers were called to 120th Street near 75A avenue around 12:50 a.m. on Thursday to reports of an assault in progress.

READ MORE: Man found dead in South Surrey, homicide investigators deployed

Officers arrived to find a man dead at the scene.

Police cordoned off a strip mall at the scene and erected a white tent where forensic investigators could be seen working.

Police say they located another man nearby who was arrested and remains in police custody.

READ MORE: Man accused of 2 Lower Mainland slayings a year apart arrested in Edmonton

Investigators were holding a second scene Thursday morning, where a black backpack and hunting-style knife could be seen behind police tape.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

