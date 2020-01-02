Surrey marks first homicide of 2020 as man killed on North Delta border

Send this page to someone via email

Surrey has recorded its first homicide of 2020.

Surrey RCMP says officers were called to 120th Street near 75A avenue around 12:50 a.m. on Thursday to reports of an assault in progress.

Officers arrived to find a man dead at the scene.

Police cordoned off a strip mall at the scene and erected a white tent where forensic investigators could be seen working.

Police say they located another man nearby who was arrested and remains in police custody.

Investigators were holding a second scene Thursday morning, where a black backpack and hunting-style knife could be seen behind police tape.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.