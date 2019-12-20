IHIT to announce arrest in 2 Lower Mainland murders a year apart

Send this page to someone via email

Homicide investigators say they’ve made an arrest in two Lower Mainland murders that took place a year apart.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is slated to provide an update at 3 p.m. in the slayings of Jagvir Malhi and Randeep Kang.

0:55 IHIT provide update on murder of 19-year-old student Jagvir Malhi IHIT provide update on murder of 19-year-old student Jagvir Malhi

Malhi, a former star basketball player and University of the Fraser Valley criminology student, was shot dead at the intersection of Simpson and Ross roads in Abbotsford on Nov 12., 2018 in what police have described as a case of mistaken identity.

Detectives released new photos related to the case and renewed a plea for information in his murder just weeks ago.

Kang, a 27-year-old known gangster, was shot dead nearly a year prior on Oct. 28, 2017 in the 11300-block of Alpen Place in Surrey.

Story continues below advertisement

Another man was also shot in that case and taken to hospital with non-fatal injuries.

In both cases, a burning vehicle was found not long after the shooting and believed to be associated with the crime.

2:08 One person dead in North Surrey shooting One person dead in North Surrey shooting