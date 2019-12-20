Menu

Abbotsford murder

IHIT to announce arrest in 2 Lower Mainland murders a year apart

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 20, 2019 4:55 pm
Jagvir Malhi was a victim of one of two Lower Mainland murders that police say they've made an arrest in.
Jagvir Malhi was a victim of one of two Lower Mainland murders that police say they've made an arrest in. IHIT

Homicide investigators say they’ve made an arrest in two Lower Mainland murders that took place a year apart.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is slated to provide an update at 3 p.m. in the slayings of Jagvir Malhi and Randeep Kang.

Malhi, a former star basketball player and University of the Fraser Valley criminology student, was shot dead at the intersection of Simpson and Ross roads in Abbotsford on Nov 12., 2018 in what police have described as a case of mistaken identity.

READ MORE: ‘You didn’t pull the trigger, but you know who did’: IHIT appeal in 2018 murder of Jagvir Malhi

Detectives released new photos related to the case and renewed a plea for information in his murder just weeks ago.

Kang, a 27-year-old known gangster, was shot dead nearly a year prior on Oct. 28, 2017 in the 11300-block of Alpen Place in Surrey.

Story continues below advertisement

Another man was also shot in that case and taken to hospital with non-fatal injuries.

In both cases, a burning vehicle was found not long after the shooting and believed to be associated with the crime.

