Afternoon stabbing in Surrey sends 1 to hospital, police search for suspects

Surrey RCMP are searching for at least one suspect who sent a man to hospital with stab wounds Thursday afternoon.

Police say they were called to the area of 104 Avenue and 152 Street in the Guildford area just after 1:15 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

The male victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP say more than one suspect fled the scene, but would not give an exact number.

They add the suspects and the victim appear to know each other.

Anyone with information helpful to the investigation is asked to contact Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

