Minnesota faces Winnipeg in division matchup

Winnipeg Jets (22-16-3, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (19-17-5, fifth in the Central Division)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts Winnipeg in a matchup of Central Division teams.

The Wild are 11-11-2 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota ranks eighth in the league shooting 10.6% and averaging 3.0 goals on 28.7 shots per game.

The Jets are 7-4-2 against Central Division opponents. Winnipeg averages 3.0 per game, the fewest in the league. Nathan Beaulieu leads the team averaging 0.3.

In their last meeting on Dec. 21, Winnipeg won 6-0. Josh Morrissey recorded a team-high 3 points for the Jets.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Staal leads the Wild with 32 points, scoring 15 goals and adding 17 assists. Ryan Suter has collected seven assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Mark Scheifele leads the Jets with 46 points, scoring 19 goals and collecting 27 assists. Kyle Connor has 10 goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 3-6-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.4 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while allowing 4.1 goals per game with a .878 save percentage.

Wild: 5-5-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with a .886 save percentage.

INJURIES: Wild: Jason Zucker: out (lower body).

Jets: Nathan Beaulieu: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.