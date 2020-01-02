U of R rejects FSIN’s call to cancel lecture by Canadian poet

Send this page to someone via email

The University of Regina says they won’t cancel an upcoming lecture by Canadian poet laureate George Elliot Clarke despite pressure from the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations.

The poet was invited by the faculty of arts to deliver this year’s Woodrow Llyod Lecture. Clarke, who has Indigenous ancestry, will deliver a lecture titled “Truth and Reconciliation’ versus the Murdered and Missing: Examining Indigenous Experiences of (In)Justice in Four Saskatchewan Poets” on Jan. 23.

However, the FSIN is taking issue with the poet’s collaborative work with convicted killer Steven Kummerfield.

Kummerfield, who also goes by the pen name Stephen Brown, was found guilty of murdering Pamela George in Regina 25 years ago after beating her to death. He was released on parole in 2000 after serving four-and-a-half years of a six-year sentence. He is now a published poet with Clarke known to edit his work.

“Pamela George was lured away like prey and then viciously murdered and the lenient sentence that both of her killers received is an ongoing travesty of justice” says FSIN Vice Chief Heather Bear.

“She was a mother, daughter, sister and aunty and as a First Nations woman and mother and alumni of the First Nations University and the University of Regina, I am disgusted, disheartened and hurt that university officials would consider promoting – even indirectly – this murderer’s work or even to allow the potential of it to be read aloud publicly within the community that still mourns her death.”

FSIN released their statement demanding the poet’s lecture be cancelled after Clarke told CBC News he “may or may not” read a poem from Kummerfield.

“Denying someone a speaking platform, or censoring their message, simply because they have had a working relationship with a convicted criminal goes against everything a university should stand for,” said Dr. Richard Kleer, dean of the faculty of arts at the University of Regina in a statement.

He added that the university seeks to encourage open, civil and robust discussions on controversial issues.

“This may include hosting public lectures by scholars whose ideas might address controversial, but important questions, or those who may have had working relationships with controversial persons,” Kleer said.

FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron said there was a lack of consultation with Indigenous groups prior to the lecture being booked.

“This talk is about reconciliation but there was no consultation with First Nations elders or leadership in the area about the potential subject matter. This is a complete failure on behalf of the university and its board. Where is their so-called commitment to reconciliation? Where is their compassion for the children and family of Pamela George,” Cameron said in a statement.

Kleer said the faculty of arts was unaware of his relationship with Kummerfield when he was asked to speak.

“However, the committee made its selection and the faculty will stand by the invitation,” Kleer said. “The faculty looks forward to hearing Clarke’s strong message against violence and racism.”

Global News has reached out to Clarke, but not yet received a response.