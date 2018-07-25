Open letter calls for cancellation of Jordan Peterson’s Calgary appearance

The decision for Calgary’s Arts Commons to host controversial professor Jordan Peterson for a talk this week has sparked anger among some of his opponents.

Peterson, a psychology professor at the University of Toronto, has made headlines in Canada and across the world as some have accused him of promoting racist and homophobic ideas. He was opposed to Bill C-16, which defends transgender people from discrimination under the Criminal Code.

His speaking engagements have been protested in the past, most recently at Queen’s University in Kingston in March and at Edmonton’s Citadel Theatre in January.

READ MORE: Edmonton’s Citadel Theatre apologizes over how it handled Jordan Peterson event

As many as 600 people have signed an open letter pleading with Arts Commons to cancel Peterson’s event, scheduled for July 27.

Some who signed said while there are no protests planned, they don’t think Arts Commons is the venue that should be hosting the talk.

“In the end, I’m disappointed,” Stride Gallery Director Areum Kim said.

“They need to think about who is using the space and working in that space, presenting work in that space. Even though they are a venue and an arts organization, they also represent the artists that work there.”

Arts Commons said in an emailed statement that it’s the right of any person to express concerns and it welcomes conversation, but ultimately said the show will go on as it’s a matter of free speech.

“Freedom of speech means not censoring someone because we don’t agree with what they have to say,” spokesperson Johann Zietsman said.

“We value diversity and if you look at our list of events, you will see that we have events from all corners of our society represented.

“We support and fight for free speech because it helps minority views, while also allowing for a robust defense by those who disagree with those or other viewpoints.”

READ MORE: Woman arrested following protest at Queen’s over controversial Jordan Peterson lecture

Arts Commons said the event was put on by a third party.

Those who wrote the open letter said they did so not because they don’t agree with Peterson’s ideas, but are concerned that the event and its messaging may pose safety risks for those working and using the event centre.

Global News’ requests for comment from Peterson were not returned.

— With files from The Canadian Press