Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

AltaGas may be forced to increase stake in energy handling firm Petrogas

By Melissa Gilligan The Canadian Press
Posted January 2, 2020 4:59 pm
Updated January 2, 2020 5:00 pm
AltaGas’ Townsend facility .
AltaGas’ Townsend facility . CREDIT: AltaGas Ltd.

AltaGas Ltd. says it may be forced to increase its ownership share in Petrogas Energy Corp., an oil and gas liquids handling firm that owns and operates a propane export terminal in Washington state.

The Calgary-based utility, power and pipeline company says privately held SAM Holdings Ltd. has given notice it will exercise an option that requires an AltaGas-led joint venture to buy SAM’s remaining one-third share in Petrogas at fair market value.

READ MORE: Propane shipments, asset sales impact Calgary-based AltaGas’ third quarter results

In a news release, AltaGas says it and its joint venture partner, Tokyo-based Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd., are evaluating the notice.

The company says it would expect to fund its portion of the obligation with internal cash flow, the sale of non-core assets and debt.

READ MORE: AltaGas sells stake in Central Penn Pipeline in Pennsylvania for $870M

Story continues below advertisement

AltaGas bought its current one-third interest in Petrogas from SAM for about $440 million in 2013 as part of the transaction that allowed Idemitsu to also acquire a one-third share.

The AltaGas-Idemitsu joint venture was formed earlier in 2013 in part to pursue liquefied natural gas export opportunities but shelved its proposed Douglas Channel LNG and Triton LNG projects in B.C. a few years later because of weak market conditions.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Oil and GasAlberta oil and gasAltaGasAltaGas Ltd.Douglas Channel LNGIdemitsu Kosan Co.Ltd.PetrogasPetrogas EnergyPetrogas Energy Corp.SAM Holdings Ltd.Triton LNG
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.