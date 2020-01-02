Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Guelph police credit Project Lifesaver with locating missing woman with Alzheimer’s

By Matt Carty CJOY
Posted January 2, 2020 10:00 am
Guelph police say the missing woman was quickly located thanks to Project Lifesaver.
Guelph police say the missing woman was quickly located thanks to Project Lifesaver. Adam MacVicar / Global News

Guelph police are crediting Project Lifesaver with helping to locate a missing 66-year-old woman who suffers from Alzheimer’s Disease on New Year’s Day.

According to police, the woman was reported missing at around 10 p.m. by her husband, who said he was out walking the dogs and returned home to find her gone.

READ MORE: Project Lifesaver bracelet helps locate missing elderly woman in Guelph

Using Project Lifesaver equipment, police say officers found the woman in less than 30 minutes.

She was not wearing a coat, gloves or hat but was in good health after being checked over by paramedics, police say.

Participants in the Project Lifesaver program wear a battery-operated bracelet that sends out a radio signal 24 hours a day.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s meant to assist caregivers and first responders in keeping loved ones safe when they wander off due to Alzheimer’s, autism or other forms of cognitive impairment.

READ MORE: Guelph man charged with sexual assault in alleged attack on woman

Police say it takes about 30 minutes on average to find missing people who have a Project Lifesaver bracelet.

Those interested in the program can contact Victim Services Wellington at 519-824-1212, ext. 7205.

A “Project Lifesavers” wristband helps locate a missing senior in Madoc
A “Project Lifesavers” wristband helps locate a missing senior in Madoc
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
GuelphGuelph PoliceMissing WomanAlzheimer'sNew Year's Dayproject lifesaverAlzheimers PatientsGuelph missing womanGuelph police Project LifesaverGuelph Project LifesaverProject Lifesaver Alzheimer's patientsProject Lifesaver Guelph
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.