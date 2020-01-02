Guelph police credit Project Lifesaver with locating missing woman with Alzheimer’s

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police are crediting Project Lifesaver with helping to locate a missing 66-year-old woman who suffers from Alzheimer’s Disease on New Year’s Day.

According to police, the woman was reported missing at around 10 p.m. by her husband, who said he was out walking the dogs and returned home to find her gone.

Using Project Lifesaver equipment, police say officers found the woman in less than 30 minutes.

She was not wearing a coat, gloves or hat but was in good health after being checked over by paramedics, police say.

Participants in the Project Lifesaver program wear a battery-operated bracelet that sends out a radio signal 24 hours a day.

It’s meant to assist caregivers and first responders in keeping loved ones safe when they wander off due to Alzheimer’s, autism or other forms of cognitive impairment.

Police say it takes about 30 minutes on average to find missing people who have a Project Lifesaver bracelet.

Those interested in the program can contact Victim Services Wellington at 519-824-1212, ext. 7205.

