Crime

Guelph man charged with sexual assault in alleged attack on woman

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 28, 2019 12:35 pm
Police said the incident happened around 7 a.m. Friday. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

GUELPH – A Guelph man is facing charges after police say he attacked a 20-year-old woman on Friday morning.

Police say it happened while the woman was working at a local business around 7 a.m.

They say she was able to escape and the suspect was arrested shortly afterwards.

Police say a 30-year-old man is charged with sexual assault, indecent act and two counts of breaching probation.

He’s being held pending a bail hearing.

Police say the woman was not injured as a result of the incident.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
