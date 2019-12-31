Police called to Regina house fire, find man dead inside

Send this page to someone via email

An investigation has been launched following the discovery of a deceased man in Regina.

Police were initially called to a reported house fire in the 1500-block of Cameron Street at roughly 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Emergency services attended and located a man dead in the home, according to a press release.

His name and age were not released by police.

Police said they are working with the office of the chief coroner to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death.

An autopsy is scheduled to take place next week.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

