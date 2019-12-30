Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Regina firefighters free man entangled in grain auger at CN rail yard

By Roberta Bell Global News
Posted December 30, 2019 4:22 pm
Updated December 30, 2019 4:34 pm
Firefighters extracted a man from a grain auger at the CN rail yard in Regina Monday afternoon.
Firefighters extracted a man from a grain auger at the CN rail yard in Regina Monday afternoon. Adrian Raaber / Global News

A man offloading grain from a semi-truck into a hopper car at CN Rail‘s Regina yard became entangled in the equipment Monday afternoon.

Twelve firefighters, including Regina Fire and Protective Services’ rescue technicians, responded to a 911 call at the 1st Avenue North facility just before 1 p.m., said Fire Marshal Randy Ryba. It took the crews 45 minutes to extract the man from the auger.

“We had to cut the equipment apart and take it apart before we could actually remove him,” Ryba said.

“We were very fortunate that we could get him out.”

READ MORE: Man dies after being trapped in grain mixer on job site near Saskatoon

Paramedics oversaw the operation, monitoring the health of the man, who was conscious throughout, he said. The man was taken to hospital by ambulance at 2 p.m. with “fairly serious” injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Regina Police Service members were on scene as well in a support role.

CN said in an email that the man was employed by a company that loads products onto the rail cars. A spokesperson for the company said it will not be commenting further.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
SaskatchewanRegina Police ServiceCN RailCNGrainRegina Fire DepartmentRail Yardgrain augerCN Rail Regina yard
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.